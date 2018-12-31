Greeneville, TN (WJHL) - If you are looking for something fun to do locally for New Year's Eve, you might want to head to Greeneville.

For the 5th year in a row, Midnight on Main will be held in downtown Greeneville beginning at 8 pm with lots of fun and music and even a ball drop and fireworks show at midnight. There will be two blocks of Main Street will be filled with music, dancing, food and other festivities for all ages.

"The mayor is going to take everyone's new year's resolutions and place them inside of the ball drop. It is going to be lifted up, and as we count down to midnight, that ball is going to be dropped and then a huge fireworks show, rain or shine,", Town of Greeneville Public Relations Manager Amy Rose said.

Midnight On Main features three live music venues – General Morgan Inn, Catalyst Coffee Company, and the Capitol Theatre. Other musical entertainment will include a street dance, Karaoke at the Catalyst and a party on the terrace of the General Morgan Inn. DJ Joe Prokop of Big Show Entertainment will lead the upbeat street dance. Both the kids zone and street dance are free to the public.

With a chance of rain in the forecast this year, there is even an indoor kids zone has been added this year.

Rose added, "At first, we didn't have a kids zone. I didn't think we'd need one for the kids, I thought everyone would send their kids to a babysitter. But we had kids coming. So, we saw the need for that and we added that. We didn't have a ball drop when we first started, we added that too,"

Main St. in downtown will be closed off from Church St. to Summer St. as well as a portion of Depot St. for the ball drop. The ball drop will be on the corner of Depot and Main St. near the Greene Co. courthouse. Festivities start at 8 pm. For more information, check out GreenevilleTN.gov or the Town of Greeneville's Facebook page.