Man hospitalized after reportedly stabbing himself at Bristol Walmart

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL) - A man is in the hospital after he reportedly stabbed himself at a Tri-Cities Walmart store.



The incident happened around 2:00 p.m at the store located at 220 Century Boulevard in Bristol, TN. Police were initially called to check on a reported shoplifting, but when they arrived loss prevention officers told police the person in question was threatening customers with a knife.



Officers said when they found the man, he began stabbing himself repeatedly in the abdomen and chest.



Officers said they were able to disarm the man until EMS arrived from the Bristol, TN Fire Department.



The man was taken to the Bristol Regional Medical Center for treatment.



The man's medical condition is not known at this time and his name will not be released at this time.



Witnesses reportedly told police, during the ordeal, the man tried to get into a silver Jeep Liberty that stopped in front of the store. The driver and the passenger in the Jeep told police they did not know the man. The man reportedly told the occupants of the Jeep that he had been stabbed and asked that he be taken to the hospital. Another person said they overheard the conversation and alerted Walmart's loss prevention. Police said when the loss prevention officer approached the vehicle the man showed his knife and ordered the driver out of the car.



According to a report, the man eventually got out of the Jeep and ran towards Murphy Oil and reportedly got into another vehicle.



The occupants of the vehicle confronted him and the man reportedly ran across the parking lot towards Volunteer Parkway.



One of the officers, who were reportedly dealing with the shoplifting issue, confronted the man -- and he reportedly began stabbing himself and was disarmed, treated on scene and taken to the hospital.







