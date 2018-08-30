Man hospitalized after reportedly stabbing himself at Bristol Walmart
BRISTOL, TN (WJHL) - A man is in the hospital after he reportedly stabbed himself at a Tri-Cities Walmart store.
The incident happened around 2:00 p.m at the store located at 220 Century Boulevard in Bristol, TN. Police were initially called to check on a reported shoplifting, but when they arrived loss prevention officers told police the person in question was threatening customers with a knife.
Officers said when they found the man, he began stabbing himself repeatedly in the abdomen and chest.
Officers said they were able to disarm the man until EMS arrived from the Bristol, TN Fire Department.
The man was taken to the Bristol Regional Medical Center for treatment.
The man's medical condition is not known at this time and his name will not be released at this time.
Witnesses reportedly told police, during the ordeal, the man tried to get into a silver Jeep Liberty that stopped in front of the store. The driver and the passenger in the Jeep told police they did not know the man. The man reportedly told the occupants of the Jeep that he had been stabbed and asked that he be taken to the hospital. Another person said they overheard the conversation and alerted Walmart's loss prevention. Police said when the loss prevention officer approached the vehicle the man showed his knife and ordered the driver out of the car.
According to a report, the man eventually got out of the Jeep and ran towards Murphy Oil and reportedly got into another vehicle.
The occupants of the vehicle confronted him and the man reportedly ran across the parking lot towards Volunteer Parkway.
One of the officers, who were reportedly dealing with the shoplifting issue, confronted the man -- and he reportedly began stabbing himself and was disarmed, treated on scene and taken to the hospital.
More Stories
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Lee County Schools' insurance premiums will increase if they implement the plan to arm teachers
- Is this 'Census Bureau' survey a scam, or is it legit?
- Why Councilman Doug Fleenor's reasons for removal are not yet public
- Johnson City police search for driver who ran into Merrill Lynch building
- Carter County clear backpack policy first of future school safety enhancements
- Stacey Pomrenke, former BVU exec. convicted in corruption case, no longer in federal custody
- Man hospitalized after reportedly stabbing himself at Bristol Walmart
- Sen. John McCain leaves Arizona for last time
- Hamblen Co. deputies search for missing 15-year-old boy
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Local Headlines
-
Johnson Co. and Chuckey-Doak light up the scoreboard New
South Greene and West Greene suffer lossesRead More »
-
North Greenville beats Tusculum in a low scoring game in season opener
Pioneers open the season 0-1 on the yearRead More »
-
Dads of Great Students(DOGS) get involved at Ridgeview Elementary to impact the lives of other child
Watch DOGS(Dads of Great Students) is a group of Dads from Ridgeview Elementary that are committed to spending one day out of the school year working with students.Read More »
-
Milligan's Garrido's two goals propel Buffs to victory over Pikeville
The victory marks first year head coach David Lilly's first career win at Milligan.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Hawkins County children ask for justice after witnessing cat being thrown from bridge
Three Hawkins County children are taking a stand against animal cruelty after they say they witnessed two men throw a cat over a bridge to die.Read More »
-
Storm Team 11 Forecast: Scattered showers overnight
Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms Friday.Read More »