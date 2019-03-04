Man charged with identity theft after having packages delivered to random addresses in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) - Johnson City Police have charged a man with identity theft after an investigation revealed he was sending packages to random addresses in Johnson City.
Investigators said Samuel Yoakumah, 21, had deliveries sent to at least three houses in Johnson City. The packages contained electronic items like cell phones and tablets.
According to police, these devices were purchased fraudulently online.
An investigation revealed Yoakumah would claim the delivery was made by mistake, or he would tell the delivery driver he was a resident at the address.
The investigation is still ongoing. If you have had random packages delivered to your home, Johnson City Police ask that you call the Criminal Investigations Division at 423-434-6166.
Yoakumah was arrested and charged with three counts of identity theft. He is being held in the Washington County Detention Center on a $21,000 bond. He is set to appear in court today at 1:30 p.m.
