JOHNSON CITY, Tennessee - (WJHL) - Johnson City Police Department arrested Cody P. Lobsiger on charges of stalking and evading arrest.

The arrest stems from an investigation into an incident on Bristol Hwy. in the area of Willmary Rd.

According to the victim, Lobsiger was following her vehicle at an unsafe distance from Willmary Rd. all the way to N. Roan St. and Mockingbird Ln.

The suspect pulled up next to her vehicle and started shouting and waving his arms at her before speeding past her car.

Lobsiger then stepped on his brakes, almost colliding with the alleged victim's vehicle.

The woman told police that the suspect was driving a Ford Crown Victoria with a Florida tag.

Police located and followed the vehicle, during which, Lobsiger ran a red light and was speeding.

Police attempted a traffic stop and Lobsiger then drove away.

Lobsiger was later located by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and with Johnson City Police Department's assistance, Lobsiger was taken into custody.

It was revealed that Mr. Lobsiger’s driver’s license was currently suspended.