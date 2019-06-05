Longtime Kingsport restaurant 'Skip's' closing
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- News Channel 11 has learned a Kingsport staple is shutting its doors.
Skip's Burgers and Ice Cream will close for good on Saturday.
The restaurant's owner said she is retiring.
The menu will be limited for the last few days, but they will still offer burgers, hot dogs, and ice cream.
Skip's will be open through 9 p.m. Saturday, June 8th.
News Channel 11 will have more about Skip's closure starting at 5 o'clock.
