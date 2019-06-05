Locals react to Gov. Ralph Northam calling for stricter gun laws and Virginia Beach Shooting

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) - Days after 12 people died in a mass shooting in Virginia Beach, Governor Ralph Northam is calling for change and stricter gun laws.

Northam will propose a ban on assault weapons, universal background checks, expanding local authority the power to regulate firearms in government buildings, and re-instating the one gun law a month rule.

He says Friday's killings in Virginia Beach call for "votes and laws, not thoughts and prayers."

In Bristol, Virginia, City Manager Randy Eads describes Fridays mass shooing in Virginia Beach as shocking.

" You immediately think ' what can I do better in the City of Bristol, Virginia to make sure we don't have that happen, here in our locality or elsewhere, " said Eads .

According to the city, Bristol Virginia's City Hall does not have a security guard or metal detector machine and their protocol is to have the visitors check in and wait in the lobby.

Many in the Virginia area are already reacting to the idea of stricter gun laws.

" Those kind of laws don't bother me, " Gary Puffenbarger , a Virginia resident . As far as silencers, they average man on the street does not need a silencer and as far as background checks, I'm not against background checks to make sure you don't have a psychiatric issue. "

" I don't feel it should be stricter, " said Janet Puffenbarger , a Virginia resident. " I feel we should get stricter on the crimes. "