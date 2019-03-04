Local United Methodist churches meeting Sunday to discuss recent same-same marriage/LGBTQ vote Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) - Churches across the country held their first Sunday service following the United Methodist Church's vote to keep its stance against same-sex marriage and LGBTQ clergy.

The entire church district is expected to gather at First Broad Street United Methodist Church in Kingsport to discuss what happened at General Conference in St.Louis this past week.

News Channel 11's Kristen Gallant arrived at the church just before 3 p.m. and said dozens were already in attendance.

The public is invited to the discussion.

First Broad Street is located at 100 E Church Cir, Kingsport, TN.

Kristen will have the details on that meeting Sunday evening on News Channel 11 and ABC Tri-Cities at 6p.m.