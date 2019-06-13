Local organizations to provide free car seat checks

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) -- Local agencies say they want to help make sure your child is safe while riding in the car.

"YWCA," "Buckle Up for Life" and "Niswonger Children's Hospital" are teaming up to offer free car seat checks Thursday afternoon.

This applies to any car seat, including convertible ones and booster seats.

These checks will be provided by certified child passenger safety technicians and are offered on a first-come-first-served basis.

To see if your child's car seat is properly fastened or to get help installing one, stop by the YWCA parking lot in Bristol, Tennessee from 3:30 to 5:30 Thursday afternoon.