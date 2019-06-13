Local

Local organizations to provide free car seat checks

By:

Posted: Jun 13, 2019 08:52 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 08:52 AM EDT

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) -- Local agencies say they want to help make sure your child is safe while riding in the car.

"YWCA," "Buckle Up for Life" and "Niswonger Children's Hospital" are teaming up to offer free car seat checks Thursday afternoon.

This applies to any car seat, including convertible ones and booster seats.

These checks will be provided by certified child passenger safety technicians and are offered on a first-come-first-served basis. 

To see if your child's car seat is properly fastened or to get help installing one, stop by the YWCA parking lot in Bristol, Tennessee from 3:30 to 5:30 Thursday afternoon.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Headlines

Latest Videos