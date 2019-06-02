Local organization offers baseball for special needs community

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) - Smiles were in full abundance Saturday at TVA Credit Union Ballpark in Johnson City.

The Daniel Boone Challenger League visited the park for their annual baseball game. The league offers boys and girls with special needs the opportunity to enjoy the full benefits of baseball. Challenger is also opened for adults.

The game will be extra memorable for the Rude family.

Coen Rude is an Andrew Elementary School in Kingsport and has Stickler syndrome – a genetic disease that affects joints and bones.

This is Coen's third year with the program.

Chris, Coen's father, tells us last year his son was able to make to a few of the bases at Cardinal Park, but couldn't walk to home plate.

Saturday was the first time Coen was able to walk the entire bases with his walker.

Kurt Carty is over the Daniel Boone Challenger League and thanked the Johnson City Cardinals for their support with the program.

You can learn more about the program below.