Local fitness coach gives tips for tackling a healthier lifestyle for the new year
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) - New year, new you?
As the area gets prepared to tackle 2019, a laundry list of New Year's resolutions often accompany people, including the goal of getting fit.
With different health avenues to choose from, one local gym saying preparation is key when tackling a new healthy lifestyle.
"Not getting set up with a good plan is primarily what goes wrong," said Danielle Puckett, coach at the Wellness Center in Johnson City. "I think that coming in and getting connected into our classes or getting connected with personal training or just finding some kind of connection knowing what you are doing getting set up properly with good equipment is going to be the biggest thing."
Puckett says a key component of sticking with the change in lifestyle is commitment.
"It can't just be a January through March commitment, it has to be a life commitment," she said. "So you have to come in and get connected to the appropriate programs and then kind of make that overall life change."
But when getting into the swing of hitting the gym, Puckett encourages the public to not go overboard.
"You don't want to overdo it," she said. "You don't want to come in five hours a day, five days a week or you are going to get burned out pretty quickly. Getting connected with some of the classes at least trying to do an hour a day is normally the best thing."
