Local firearm instructors concerned about new concealed carry permit law
Tri-Cities, Tenn. (WJHL) - Firearms instructors are concerned about a concealed carry permit bill passed by Tennessee lawmakers.
Under the new bill, permits would not require training that involves actually firing a gun.
Senators voted 18-11 for the bill that would allow online training of at least 90 minutes, which would include a test for a new, less expensive permit.
The bill was sponsored by a state senator from West Tennessee who called the current training requirement time-consuming and burdensome.
"I don't think 90 minutes is good enough," said Russell Davis, range safety officer and N.R.A. certified instructor at Barnett's Guns in Hampton, Tennessee.
Davis admits it's an issue he and his staff are torn about.
"But how do we regulate that without stepping on the 2nd ammendment?" he said.
Barnett's offers state-certified training lessons for those interested in acquiring an open or concealed carry permit.
Davis thinks it should be more difficult to obtain a concealed carry permit than what the new law would require.
"The average person walking on the street is not trained and prepared to carry a firearm," he said.
Those two views are shared by instructors at the Unaka Rod & Gun Club in Washington County, who also offer state-certified training courses.
"The idea of going out with a 90 minute training course online," said Bob Hopping, treasurer and N.R.A. state-certified instructor with the Unaka Rod & Gun Club, "it's just not going to cover it."
Another issue Hopping sees is how other states would receive Tennessee concealed carry permits now that the required training has been lessened.
"If you drop that down to a 90 minute online course and not handling any guns," he said, "it is my guess a lot of those states are going to say no you can't carry here anymore."
Hopping thinks fewer people will want to take the state-certified class, now that there is a cheaper and faster option available.
"I think it's good the way it is right now," said Davis.
Davis said people of all experience levels have benefitted from taking training courses at Barnett's.
"Everyone of them has said they've learned something," he said.
Currently, state-certified classes are around 8 hours long, divided into a classroom and range portion.
During the classroom period, those looking to get their hand-gun permit will learn topics like state and federal laws and how to handle and clean a firearm, as well as discuss self-defense situations, just to name a few.
They will then take a 50 question test before firing around 50 rounds on the range.
Permit training lessons can cost around $50-60.
Currently, it's about $100 for an eight year permit and $300 for a lifetime permit.
There are special rates for veterans and retired law enforcement officers.
More Stories
-
- Two men left with minor injuries after stabbing near Bristol, Va. Sam's Club
- Country House wins Derby; Maximum Security DQ'd
- Protesters voice concern over Ballad Health NICU consolidation
- VSP: Virginia man charged in fatal Russell Co. crash
- REPORT: 3 believed dead, 4 hurt in Illinois silicone plant explosion
- THP: Man crashes truck, dies after running into traffic
- UPDATE: SCSO seeks public's help in finding robbery suspect
- Storm Team 11 Forecast: Scattered showers and storms today with a few on the strong to severe side
- Gov. Lee to serve as guest speaker at Lincoln Day Dinner in Carter Co.
Don't Miss
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Trending Stories
Local Headlines
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
JCPD: One person arrested following mobile home park shooting
Johnson City Police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting at a mobile home park on Thursday morning.Read More »
-
-
Storm Team 11 Weather: Heavy downpours overnight and first thing Sunday morning
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for southwest Virginia and eastern Kentucky overnight.Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Two men left with minor injuries after stabbing near Bristol, Va. Sam's Club
BRISTOL, VA (WJHL) - The Washington County, Virginia Sheriff's Office is investigating an altercation that left two men with minor injuries.Read More »
-
Protesters voice concern over Ballad Health NICU consolidation
For the third day in a row, a group of concerned citizens gathered to protest outside a Tri-Cities Hospital.Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Town of Greeneville to begin bridge work near East Church Street
The Town of Greeneville has been directed by the Tennessee Department of Transportation to close the bridge located at log mile 1.72 of E. Church Street, which is approximately 150 feet east of the intersection of Church Street and Bernard Avenue.Read More »