Local county drug prevention coalition directors say new laws can help 'opioid epidemic'
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) - Several new laws go into effect tomorrow in Tennessee, and some of those will address the "opioid epidemic."
Two of the 30-plus laws help attack the issue by letting people report opioid abuse to local health departments. Physicians will also have to prescribe all Schedule II controlled substances electronically by July 1, 2020.
According to health officials, the issue of over-prescribing opioids has been an issue locally.
Jilian Reece, Carter County Drug Prevention Coalition Director, previously served with the county's health department and said the laws will be key for the future.
More Stories
-
- Sullivan County Sheriff's Office looking for armed robbery suspects
- Tri-Cities law enforcement out in full force for New Year's Eve
- Update: THP releases driver name in fatal FedEx truck crash in Greene Co.
- Washington County, VA sheriff not seeking reelection
- Donated outdoor wheelchair will give Scott County girl new freedom
- Johnson City man arrested for allegedly choking; biting female victim on the face
- Storm Team 11 Forecast: Exceptionally Warm Today With Rain Likely Tonight
- GPD: Woman faces charges after firing gun at wife; Children reportedly also in the home
- Local county drug prevention coalition directors say new laws can help 'opioid epidemic'
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Local Headlines
-
New diaper pantry helping parents make ends meet
Diapers are a necessity for every family with a baby, an expense that can cause a financial burden for many. One ministry in Hawkins County is now working to take the load off of parents just trying to make ends meet.Read More »
-
-
Tri-Cities law enforcement out in full force for New Year's Eve
TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) - Rain isn't stopping law enforcement from keeping you safe this New Year's Eve.Read More »
-
Dobyns-Bennett shocks Gate City to claim 6th place in the Arby's Classic
Marae Foreman led the Indians with 29 pointsRead More »
-
Knoxville Bearden wins the 36th annual Arby's Classic over Carmel Christian out of North Carolina
Bearden becomes the first Knoxville school to win the Arby's ClassicRead More »
-
Titans linebacker Orakpo retiring after 10 NFL seasons
Orakpo missed the last three games of the season with an injured triceps muscle.Read More »