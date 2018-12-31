Local

Local county drug prevention coalition directors say new laws can help 'opioid epidemic'

Posted: Dec 31, 2018 10:36 AM EST

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) - Several new laws go into effect tomorrow in Tennessee, and some of those will address the "opioid epidemic." 

Two of the 30-plus laws help attack the issue by letting people report opioid abuse to local health departments. Physicians will also have to prescribe all Schedule II controlled substances electronically by July 1, 2020. 

According to health officials, the issue of over-prescribing opioids has been an issue locally. 

Jilian Reece, Carter County Drug Prevention Coalition Director, previously served with the county's health department and said the laws will be key for the future. 



 

