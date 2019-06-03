Local company expanding to open a Knoxville facility

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KINGSPORT, Tenn (WJHL)- - Gypsy Circus Cider Company, Tennessee's first craft cidery, will open the Southeast's first wild, barrel-aged manufacturing facility and taproom in Knoxville in fall 2019.

The Barrelhouse by Gypsy Circus will be the largest cidery taproom in the Southeast and the

first to feature on-premise barrel-aged wild yeast cider.

It will host a production facility in its 4,000 square foot taproom that will include 40 taps of Gypsy Circus' products and local craft beer.

The facility will also feature The Bohemian, a restaurant serving a blend of international cuisines and menu offerings infused with its ciders

Gypsy Circus Cider Company is headquartered in Kingsport.