Local company expanding to open a Knoxville facility
KINGSPORT, Tenn (WJHL)- - Gypsy Circus Cider Company, Tennessee's first craft cidery, will open the Southeast's first wild, barrel-aged manufacturing facility and taproom in Knoxville in fall 2019.
The Barrelhouse by Gypsy Circus will be the largest cidery taproom in the Southeast and the
first to feature on-premise barrel-aged wild yeast cider.
It will host a production facility in its 4,000 square foot taproom that will include 40 taps of Gypsy Circus' products and local craft beer.
The facility will also feature The Bohemian, a restaurant serving a blend of international cuisines and menu offerings infused with its ciders
Gypsy Circus Cider Company is headquartered in Kingsport.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
