Lee County Schools' insurance premiums will increase if they implement the plan to arm teachers
LEE COUNTY, VA (WJHL)- - Lee County Schools' insurance premiums will go up with they implement the plan to arm teachers.
It comes just two days after Virginia's attorney general issued an opinion that a Southwest Virginia school system's plan to arm teachers is "unlawful."
Attorney General Mark Herrig released the opinion Tuesday, he said the Lee County School Board should not proceed with its plan to arm an undisclosed number of teachers in the schools.
The plan is the first of its kind in the state of Virginia, which surprised Lee County School Superintendent Brian Austin.
"We thought we were just taking care of a need here," Austin said. "We had no intentions of being the first in the Commonwealth but here we are."
The Lee County school board voted on the plan in July.
It's been criticized across the state by top government officials, but despite the controversy, Austin said they are moving forward.
He said some of the guns were already purchased.
"The professionals are going to do their job to take care of the children while they're in our care," Austin said. "This program would only come in during dire circumstances."
Austin said the teachers would carry a Model 19 Glock.
It's a plan he said has been a year in the making with the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
Lee County Sheriff Gary Parsons said the guns will be concealed on the teachers, who have gone through extensive training.
"They go through 40 hours of training, three days in the classroom, two days in the firing range," Parsons said.
Parsons said it's cheaper for the county to arm teachers than hire more school resource officers (SRO).
"We realized we didn't have the financial resources to place SROS in each school," Parsons said. "We're talking hundreds of thousands cheaper."
However, Austin said there are additional funds required for this plan, including an increase in the school's insurance premium.
"There is additional insurance that has to be purchased," Austin said.
News Channel 11 asked how many guns have been purchased and how many teachers they are expecting to arm, but Sheriff Parsons said they cannot disclose that information due to security reasons.
Austin said Lee County Schools currently has four school resource officers. He said the school recently applied for additional grant money from the state to hire three more SROs.
