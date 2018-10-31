KPD: Partially nude woman crashes through Cook Out ceiling; Arrested for trespassing, vandalism

(Photo Courtesy of Kingsport Police Department) Harley Morton

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) - A Kingsport woman, naked from the waist down, gave patrons of a Kingsport restaurant an unwelcomed surprise the night before Halloween.

Kingsport police arrested Harley Morton, 26, of Granby Road, Tuesday night after she reportedly crashed through the roof of the Cook Out restaurant located on East Stone Drive.

Morton was charged with criminal trespassing, vandalism and disorderly conduct. Morton also had an outstanding warrant out for arrest for violation of probation from Sullivan County.

According to the police report, an employee of Cook Out said Morton fell through ceiling tile in the kitchen, but she was able to pull herself back up into the ceiling.

Officers discovered a pink wallet on the roof that had identification belonging to Morton.

After falling through another piece of ceiling tile, officers were able to identify Morton after she made her way from the kitchen to the dining area.