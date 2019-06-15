KPD: Man charged after Friday's fatal hit-and-run in Kingsport; Victim ID'ed

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) - The Kingsport Police Department has identified the man involved in a fatal hit-and-run from last night.

Joseph Dick, 44, of Kingsport has been charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication and several other charges following last night's crash. The victim was identified as Brenda Tyree, 71, Rocky Mount, Virginia.

The following release was issued by the KPD:

On June 15, 2019 at approximately 9:45 PM, Kingsport Police Patrol Officers responded to a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian in the 4200 block of Fort Henry Drive in the Colonial Heights area of Kingsport. Due to the severity of the crash, a certified Crash Reconstructionist was called to the scene to investigate. His subsequent findings are as follows:

A red 2007 Toyota Yaris compact 2-door hatchback, driven by Joseph C. Dick (of Kingsport), was northbound on Fort Henry Drive when it struck a pedestrian, Brenda L. Tyree (of Rocky Mount, VA), as she was crossing the road. Rather than stop to render aid, Mr. Dick fled the scene of the crash to the parking lot of a nearby business where he stopped to inspect the damage to his vehicle.

Mr. Dick tore loose a dangling front bumper cover, discarded it in the grass, and then completely fled the area in his vehicle. Ms. Tyree was critically injured in the collision and was transported to an area hospital by Sullivan County E.M.S. for emergency medical treatment. She succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Officers were quickly able to track down Mr. Dick at his residence, located at 1444 Warpath Drive in Kingsport, where his damaged vehicle was found parked in his own driveway. After extensive further investigation, to include an inspection of the vehicle, a review of the statements of multiple eye-witnesses, and an interview with Mr. Dick himself, he was ultimately arrested and charged with the following:

1) Vehicular Homicide by Intoxication

2) Driving Under the Influence

3) Leaving the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Collision Resulting in Death

4) Failure to Render Aid/Give Information

5) Failure to Report a Motor Vehicle Collision

6) Criminal Attempt to Tamper with Evidence

7) Possession of Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia

As of the time of issuance of this news release, he remains incarcerated in the Kingsport City Jail, pending arraignment, in lieu of a $50,000 bond as specified by the presiding Magistrate. This crash remains under open and active investigation by the K.P.D. Traffic Unit. As such, and in the interest of a successful future prosecution, no further details will be released at this time.

As previously released:

On June 15, 2019 as of approximately 3:00 AM, the hit-and-run vehicle has been located, the driver in question has been positively identified and is in police custody, and charges are forthcoming. The investigation into this crash is ongoing. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

As previously released:

On June 15, 2019, shortly after midnight, the Kingsport Police Department is still on the scene of a hit-and-run motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian that occurred at approximately 9:45 PM earlier this evening in the 4200 block of Fort Henry Drive in the Colonial Heights area of Kingsport. The pedestrian was transported by Sullivan County E.M.S. to an area hospital for emergency medical treatment.

The individual and vehicle in the included photo are believed to be involved. The vehicle appears to be a red, approximately 2010 model, Toyota Yaris compact 2-door hatchback. It should have front-end damage and a missing front bumper cover. The driver appears to be a tall (approximately 6 feet), slim, white male adult in his mid to late 40s.