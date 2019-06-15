KPD searching for hit-and-run driver who struck pedestrian Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Viewer photo) [ + - ]

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) - Police are looking for the driver and vehicle they believe were involved in a hit-and-run that injured a pedestrian Friday night.

It happened around 9:45 p.m. in the 4200 block of Fort Henry Drive in Colonial Heights.

Kingsport police say the pedestrian has been taken to a hospital. The extent of his or her injuries is unknown at this time.

Police are now trying to locate a red 2010 model Toyota Yaris 2-door hatchback. The driver is believed to be a tall, slim white male in his mid to late 40s.

Anyone with information on the crash or the whereabouts of the vehicle or suspect are being asked to call Kingsport central dispatch at 423-246-9111.

The incident remains under investigation.

