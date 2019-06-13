Local

Kingsport woman arrested in grocery store on drug charges, identity theft

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) -- A Kingsport woman was arrested and charged with identity theft and possession of methamphetamine after being suspected of shoplifting at a Kroger.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, officers responded to the Kroger on W. State of Franklin Rd. early Thursday morning after receiving a reference to possible shoplifters.

After they arrived, Heather Gray gave officers another person's social security number.

Officers also found 2 grams of methamphetamine in Gray's purse during a search incident to arrest.

Gray was taken to Washington County Detention Center.

She is being held on a $2,000 bond.

Gray is scheduled to appear in Washington County General Sessions Court Friday.

