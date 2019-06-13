Kingsport woman arrested in grocery store on drug charges, identity theft

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Washington County Jail)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) -- A Kingsport woman was arrested and charged with identity theft and possession of methamphetamine after being suspected of shoplifting at a Kroger.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, officers responded to the Kroger on W. State of Franklin Rd. early Thursday morning after receiving a reference to possible shoplifters.

After they arrived, Heather Gray gave officers another person's social security number.

Officers also found 2 grams of methamphetamine in Gray's purse during a search incident to arrest.

Gray was taken to Washington County Detention Center.

She is being held on a $2,000 bond.

Gray is scheduled to appear in Washington County General Sessions Court Friday.