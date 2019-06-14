Kingsport wins Long Island Iced Tea battle
OXON HILL, MD (WJHL) - Kingsport has won the Long Island Iced Tea battle.
In a 3-2 vote on neutral ground, judges favored Kingsport's Long Island iced tea over New York's.
The final round of the battle was held Thursday evening at Bobbie Mickey's Piano Bar in Oxon Hill, Maryland. It served as neutral ground after bartenders from Kingsport and New York won the first two rounds on their home turfs.
The battle came about last year when Kingsport declared it was the home of the famous cocktail.
That prompted restaurant Hudson's on the Mile to send a letter to Kingsport officials challenging the Model City to a "battle for the tea."
The loser will have to raise the winner's state flag over their bar.
