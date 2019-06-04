Kingsport to host UT 'body farm' founder Dr. Bill Bass

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: City of Kingsport)

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) - Well-known forensic scientist Dr. Bill Bass will make an appearance in Kingsport this month.

Bass is the founder of the University of Tennessee's so-called "Body Farm."

He will share his knowledge and experiences during "An Evening with Dr. Bill Bass." The event will take place on Tuesday, June 18 at Robinson Middle School. It will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets cost $25 in advance and $30 on the day of the event if any tickets remain. Tickets can be purchased online by clicking here.