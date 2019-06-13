Kingsport to hold Storm Drain Art Contest
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) -- Artists in Kingsport will soon have the chance to brighten the city up and spread a message about the importance of protecting our waterways.
The City of Kingsport Stormwater Department and the Office of Cultural Arts are putting on the 2nd Annual Storm Drain Art Contest.
Local artists will have the chance to paint five storm drains in local neighborhoods and promote the protection of aquatic life.
Artists have to send in a colored sketch of their proposed work that will go around the storm drain.
The artwork can include the street and sidewalk.
Entries have to be submitted by August 1. The five winners will be chosen by August 16.
The winners will receive $100 and the opportunity to leave their mark on Kingsport.
For more information about applying and the contest, click here.
