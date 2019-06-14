Kingsport police trying to locate missing, endangered man Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) - The Kingsport Police Department is asking for your help in locating a missing person.

A family member reported 37-year-old Ioan T. Mociran missing on Thursday afternoon. He was last seen earlier in the day near the intersection of East Center Street and Myrtle Street.

KPD says there is reason to believe his health and well-being may be in danger.

Mociran is described as 6 feet tall and weighs 230 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kingsport police at 423-229-9429. Anonymous tips can be submitted here.