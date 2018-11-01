Kingsport police: Man charged with murder in 4-year-old girl's death Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Cody R. Webb (Source: Kingsport Police Department) [ + - ] Video

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) - Kingsport investigators say a man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of a 4-year-old girl in Colonial Heights.



Cody R. Webb, age 28, has been charged with first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, and aggravated child neglect.



Webb was already behind bars on charges related to the case he was served a criminal court capias this morning. He has been behind bars since August 24, 2018, after a Sullivan County Grand Jury indicted him in August for tampering with evidence in connection to this case. Later that month, he was also, charged with violation of probation.



He is currently behind bars at the Sullivan County Jail where he is being held on a $250,000 bond.



Very few details about the child have been released in this case. News Channel 11 is following this story. We'll post more details as soon as they become available.





