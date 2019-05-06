Kingsport PD looking for CVS pharmacy robbery suspect
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) - The Kingsport Police Department is looking for a man who robbed a CVS pharmacy Sunday morning.
We're told the robbery happened at the CVS at 128 West Stone Drive around 6 a.m.
Police say a man, believed to be white, handed the CVS pharmacist a note that threatened physical violence and demanded specific prescription medications.
The pharmacist complied, and the suspect got away in a white SUV with an undisclosed type and amount of medications.
Police said the suspect was wearing blue jeans, a red long-sleeve shirt, black shoes, a white fedora style hat, and dark-colored sunglasses.
Anyone who recognizes this man or the vehicle is asked to contact KPD Criminal Investigations Division at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.
