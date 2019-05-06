Kingsport PD looking for CVS pharmacy robbery suspect Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) - The Kingsport Police Department is looking for a man who robbed a CVS pharmacy Sunday morning.

We're told the robbery happened at the CVS at 128 West Stone Drive around 6 a.m.

Police say a man, believed to be white, handed the CVS pharmacist a note that threatened physical violence and demanded specific prescription medications.

The pharmacist complied, and the suspect got away in a white SUV with an undisclosed type and amount of medications.

Police said the suspect was wearing blue jeans, a red long-sleeve shirt, black shoes, a white fedora style hat, and dark-colored sunglasses.

Anyone who recognizes this man or the vehicle is asked to contact KPD Criminal Investigations Division at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.