Local

Kingsport PD looking for CVS pharmacy robbery suspect

By:

Posted: May 05, 2019 08:54 PM EDT

Updated: May 05, 2019 08:57 PM EDT

Kingsport PD looking for CVS pharmacy robbery suspect

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) - The Kingsport Police Department is looking for a man who robbed a CVS pharmacy Sunday morning.

We're told the robbery happened at the CVS at 128 West Stone Drive around 6 a.m. 

Police say a man, believed to be white, handed the CVS pharmacist a note that threatened physical violence and demanded specific prescription medications.

The pharmacist complied, and the suspect got away in a white SUV with an undisclosed type and amount of medications.

Police said the suspect was wearing blue jeans, a red long-sleeve shirt, black shoes, a white fedora style hat, and dark-colored sunglasses.

Anyone who recognizes this man or the vehicle is asked to contact KPD Criminal Investigations Division at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Headlines

Latest Videos