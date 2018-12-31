Kingsport man charged with aggravated assault after displaying knife in gas station

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) - A Kingsport man is facing charges after deputies say he stared down a gas station clerk while wiping off a knife in his hand.

It happened Sunday night in Blountville at the Scotchman gas station on highway 126, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies said Robert Ford, 42, came into the store after pumping gas and stood in line with a knife in his hand.

Ford was reportedly smiling and winking at the clerk while he wiped off the blade of his knife while he was standing in line.

When deputies arrested Ford, they found two folding knives on him. He is charged with one count of aggravated assault and one count of criminal trespassing.