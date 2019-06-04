KATS offering free rides from new transit facility starting June 10

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. FILE

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- The Kingsport Area Transit Service will be operating out of its brand new facility downtown starting Monday, June 10.

The new building on East Main Street is a project city leaders have been working on for years.

KATS Transit Coordinator, Chris Campbell, told News Channel 11 back in 2017 that the new facility will help with the growing popularity of public transportation.

