Jonesborough couple charged with child neglect after children found living in feces

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) -- A Jonesborough man and woman are being charged with four counts of child neglect each, after a child in their home dialed 911.

Court records show that on May 25, deputies responded to the call from Matson Road. The child claimed two adults were having a physical domestic dispute.

According to the child, Richard Thayer brandished a firearm during the dispute at the woman's head.

Three of the four children in the home were in the same room as the adults during the argument.

Washington County Deputies arrived and spoke with the suspects.

Thayer was arrested for aggravated domestic assault and three counts of reckless endangerment.

The handgun was found laying on an overturned couch in the living room.

According to court documents, deputies noticed that trash was piled all along the floors and walls, the bathtub was unusable and the inside of the house smelled due toanimal feces.

On Friday, May 31, an investigation of child neglect was conducted and determined that the conditions had negatively affected the children's health.

The woman, Tara Watts, is charged with four counts of child abuse and neglect.

Watts' bond is set at $20,000, and she is not allowed to have contact with the children.

Thayer was also charged with four counts of aggravated child neglect after leaving a gun accessible to children. His bond is set at $40,000. He is not allowed to have any contact with the children.