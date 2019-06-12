Local

Johnson County 2-year-old accidentally shot in head being moved to Georgia for more treatment

By:

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 10:29 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 10:29 AM EDT

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) - The 2-year-old Johnson County girl shot in the head by a pellet gun in March, is moving on to the next steps in treatment.

PREVIOUS STORY: Johnson Co. Sheriff: No Charges after 2-year-old hit by pellet gun

Ariel Salaices has been in the East Tennessee Children's Hospital in Knoxville since the incident occurred.

Christina Salaices, Ariel's mother, said in a Facebook post that Ariel will be moved to a Georgia hospital for treatment on Thursday.

 

The investigation started in March after Ariel was hit in the head by what was determined to be a pellet gun.

PREVIOUS STORY: w-year-old struck by bullet; parents give update on child's status

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office said no charges will be placed as the shooting was determined a "tragic accident."

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Headlines

Latest Videos