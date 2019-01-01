Johnson City woman faces felony charge after reportedly threatening to shoot roommate Video

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) - A Johnson City woman is facing charges after police say she became aggressive and threatened to shoot her roommate.

According to the Johnson City Police Department, 59-year-old Mable Chavez became aggressive and started hitting and shoving her roommate during an argument over money.

The victim told police Chavez took out a gun and threatened to shoot her.

According to deputies, the victim left the residence and went somewhere else to wait for officers.

Chavez is being charged with aggravated domestic assault is being held in the Washington County Detention Center.