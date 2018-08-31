Local

Posted: Aug 30, 2018 06:10 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 30, 2018 10:49 PM EDT

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) - Johnson City Police are searching for the driver who slammed into a business and left the scene. 

The crash happened at the Merrill Lynch building on Princeton Street. 

Pete Sanders, a lieutenant with the Johnson City Fire Department, says around 5:00 p.m. a vehicle crashed into the building causing part of the brick wall to crumble. 

Investigators said no one was inside the business and no one was injured. A search for the person responsible is underway. 

