Johnson City police search for driver who ran into Merrill Lynch building Video

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) - Johnson City Police are searching for the driver who slammed into a business and left the scene.

The crash happened at the Merrill Lynch building on Princeton Street.

Pete Sanders, a lieutenant with the Johnson City Fire Department, says around 5:00 p.m. a vehicle crashed into the building causing part of the brick wall to crumble.

Investigators said no one was inside the business and no one was injured. A search for the person responsible is underway.