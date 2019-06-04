Johnson City Parks and Recreation invites you to take part in outdoor adventures this month
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. - Johnson City's outdoor recreation opportunities continue to expand, and Parks and Recreation will supply citizens and visitors with a sampling of those activities at Mountain Games from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, June 8 at Legion Street Pool.
Enjoy a day of outdoor fun, including kayaking, paddleboarding, mountain biking, disc golf and swimming. A mountain bike course will be constructed, outdoor accessories will be on display and a DJ will provide music.
All ages are welcome. Cost is $5 per person. Lunch is included, and will be served at noon. Please register the day of the event at Legion Street Pool, 111 Legion St. All participants will be required to fill out a liability waiver.
For more information, please call 423-434-5749.
A Pollinator Week Treasure Hunt will take place 9 a.m.-5 p.m.., June 17-23.
The rules for the hunt and five clues will be posted to www.facebook.com/jcparkstn, www.twitter.com@jcparkstn and www.instagram.com/jcparkstn at 9 a.m. on Monday, June 17.
Participants must solve the five pollinator-themed clues, each hidden in a different City park and specifically related to the flora and fauna in that park, that leads them to the "treasures" — a piece of paper with a code word on it.
Participants should write down the code words along with the corresponding clue numbers but leave the original code word in place.
Completed lists should be turned in to Memorial Park Community Center by 9 p.m. Monday, June 24 for a chance to win one of three prizes.
All ages are welcome to participate in the Pollinator Week Treasure Hunt. There is no cost or registration for this event.
For more information, call John Griggs at 423-434-5757.
(The above information was provided by the Johnson City Parks and Recreation Department.)
-
-
-
-
-
