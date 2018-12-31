Johnson City man arrested for allegedly choking; biting female victim on the face

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) - A Johnson City man was arrested for allegedly choking a female victim and biting her on the face early Monday morning.

Glenn K. Fitzgerald, 42, of Johnson City, TN is charged with domestic aggravated abuse after a victim told police Fitzgerald assaulted her, according to a release.

Police say the victim had abrasions on her back and neck from being choked as well as a bite mark on her face.

Fitzgerald is being held in the Washington County Detention Center on a $2,000 bond.