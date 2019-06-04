Johnson City Commission to hold first reading of proposed ordinance allowing alcohol in theaters

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) - Johnson City Commissioners continue to work out the details of a proposed ordinance that would allow consumption of alcohol in a movie theater.

The city's current ordinance prohibits people from publicly consuming alcoholic beverages in a theater.

AMC came to Johnson City Commissioners with the idea of wanting to serve alcohol.

Johnson City is considering the change as AMC is in the middle of a $5 million renovation. The upgrades include a new lobby and adding reclining chairs.

The first reading of the proposed ordinance will happen Thursday, June 6.