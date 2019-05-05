JCPD: Johnson City man charged with stabbing 85-year-old

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Terry Pritchard

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) - Investigators with the Johnson City Police Department have charged a man with especially aggravated robbery after he reportedly stabbed a victim.

According to police, Terry Pritchard, 61, robbed an 85-year-old victim on Louise Street on April 11, and the victim was stabbed during the robbery.

Pritchard was arrested early this morning and is being held on a $50,000 bond.

His arraignment is scheduled for tomorrow in Washington County General Sessions Court.