JCPD: Johnson City man charged with stabbing 85-year-old

Posted: May 05, 2019 09:02 AM EDT

Updated: May 05, 2019 09:02 AM EDT

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) - Investigators with the Johnson City Police Department have charged a man with especially aggravated robbery after he reportedly stabbed a victim. 

According to police, Terry Pritchard, 61, robbed an 85-year-old victim on Louise Street on April 11, and the victim was stabbed during the robbery. 

Pritchard was arrested early this morning and is being held on a $50,000 bond. 

His arraignment is scheduled for tomorrow in Washington County General Sessions Court. 

 

