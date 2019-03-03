JCPD: Chattanooga man charged with arson after lighting mattress on fire at Inn

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Jovaughny Lee Edwards

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) - Investigators with the Johnson City Police Department have charged a Chattanooga man for reportedly lighting his mattress on fire at a local inn.

According to a report from the department, Jovaughny Edwards, 38, was staying at the Park-N-Stay Inn on West Market Street early this morning with police and fire departments were called out to the scene of a fire.

Investigators say Edwards caused the fire to "get someone's attention due to the fact he saw three individuals attempting to enter his room."

Investigators say a review of the motel’s surveillance footage showed this did not occur.

Police say Edwards' actions caused severe structural damage to the hotel.

Edwards has been charged with aggravated arson and three counts of felony reckless endangerment.