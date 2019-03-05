UPDATE: No injuries in Johnson City mobile home fire Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: WJHL) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: WJHL) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: WJHL) [ + - ] Video

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) - Firefighters say no one was hurt in a mobile home fire Monday evening.

It happened on Ashley Road off Greenwood Drive.

Johnson City firefighters say one person was home at the time but got out safely.

The heat from the fire caused the siding to melt on an adjacent mobile home.

Firefighters responded to the scene around 9:10 p.m.

The fire is under control, but firefighters will remain on scene to extinguish hot spots. Previous photos of the fire showed flames throughout the structure.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.