JC woman charged with stealing vehicle, says she no longer knows where it is

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn (WJHL) -- A Johnson City woman was arrested Thursday after she allegedly took someone's vehicle for a day then returned without it.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, the owner of the vehicle had been staying with Brandy Stines, 38, when she woke up Thursday and found that neither was at the home.

The owner of the vehicle attempted to call Stines multiple times throughout the day, but she never received an answer.

Several hours later, Stines returned without the vehicle.

The release says that Stines told police she had been driving it, but she no longer knew where it was.

Stines was arrested and charged with theft of property over $1,000 and driving on a revoked license.

She was taken to Washington County Detention Center where she is being held on a $3,000 bond.

She is set to be in court Friday.