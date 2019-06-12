JC man arrested after threatening girlfriend with sword, barricades home with fridge Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Carter County TN Sheriff's Office) [ + - ] Video Video

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) -- Johnson City police arrest a man after he allegedly threatened his girlfriend with a sword.

News Channel 11 was at the scene on South Roan Street late Tuesday night. JCPD says they got a call around 10:45 p.m. of a domestic situation at "Houston Mobile Park" in Johnson City, Carter County, Tennessee.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, the victim told them she and her child had fled to a neighbor's home, fearing for their lives after Kevin Neverette had hit her in the face with his fist and held a sword to her neck.

The release says she did not receive any injuries.

Kevin Neverette was reportedly barricaded inside a trailer with a refrigerator blocking the door.

Police say they were eventually able to enter the home around 12:15 a.m. and arrest Neverette, 38, without incident.

We're told officers did find a long sword at the scene.

Neverette was taken to Carter County Jail and charged with aggravated assault.

His bond is set at $5,000.