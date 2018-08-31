JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) - If it looks like a scam and sounds like a scam, it usually is.

But a retired teacher in Carter County found out that's not always the case.

In fact, the letter claiming to be from the U.S. Census Bureaus is legit, and failing to fill it out is against the law and punishable with a fine up to $5,000.

Census Bureau ACS Survey letter_20180827224152

"I got a letter in the mail telling me that I had been chosen to participate in a Census Bureau survey and that it was required by law that I participate in this survey," said Shannon Whitehead.

The letter said the survey will collect "critical information" used to meet the needs of communities across the state. There's a web link and a toll-free number.

Whitehead noticed the lack of an embossed seal. "This looks like a photocopy someone has done at home," she said.

Having been called by scammers, she grew increasingly doubtful. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

"I looked at it and thought - I don't know about this. If they can use the IRS to scam somebody, they can use the Census Bureau to scam somebody. So I didn't do anything."

But a few days later, Whitehead got another letter, and this one included what sounded like a warning.

"If you do not fill this out, you may be getting more mailings," she said. "You may get phone calls. You may get a visit from someone in our office. To avoid all this, you must fill this out."

That, she says, made her even more concerned.

"So I sent an email to you to ask if this is a scam or not?" Whitehead told News Channel 11.

After hearing from her, we sent a copy of the letter Whitehead received to the United States Census Bureau and got this response:

"The letter received from your viewer is valid and is from our American Community Survey."

That's the government's on-going survey sent to 3.5 million randomly selected homes annually to collect data used to determine how federal funding gets distributed and to help public officials plan to meet population needs

A few days later, a 28-page survey arrived by mail at Whitehead's home. It included pages of personal questions about things ranging from age and ancestry to income, fertility and the year your house was built.

CLICK HERE for an explanation of why the Census Bureau asks the questions it asks.

The initial letter said, "You are required by U.S. law to respond to this survey." But the letter doesn't say what happens if you don't respond.

So News Channel 11 asked more questions.

A spokesman for the Census Bureau said it could result in a fine of up to $5,000, but no one has been prosecuted for failing to respond to a survey since the 1970 census.

"The Census Bureau is not a prosecuting agency," a Census Bureau spokesman said. "We work to achieve cooperation and high response rates by helping the public understand that responding to the ACS is a matter of civic responsibility, and prefer to encourage participation rather than prosecution."

"Research has demonstrated our surveys enjoy very high rates of participation when we explain to reluctant respondents the importance of the questions we ask and how the information benefits our communities," the spokesman said.

CLICK HERE to see the answer to the most frequently asked questions about the ACS.

The Census Bureau says the American Community Survey has maintained a 97%-98% response rate since being fully implemented in 2005.

After hearing from News Channel 11 that the letters and the survey were legitimate, Shannon Whitehead made up her mind to complete the survey. But she wishes the Census Bureau would be aware of her experience.

"It looks like a scam," she said. "And they come across like they're scammers. And the language sounds exactly like scammers."

After four correspondences and a phone call in a matter of just a few weeks, Shannon Whitehead said she mailed the survey this past weekend. Total time to fill it out - an hour and a half.



