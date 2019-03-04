Hundreds from across the country gather to celebrate Sgt. Steve Hinkle's life
A Sullivan County sergeant shot in the line of duty one week ago, now lies in his in his final resting place.
Hundreds of people from across the country came to celebrate the life of Sergeant Steve Hinkle.
Sgt. Hinkle passed away Tuesday after he was shot while responding to a welfare check at a home on 11W in Blountville.
Before he was buried, hundreds of people came out to Sullivan Central High School to say their final goodbyes and celebrate Sergeant Hinkle's life.
Memories of Sergeant Hinkle filled Sullivan Central High School, where Hinkle spent several years in as a resource officer.
"Thought it was an honor to serve the community, to be a law officer. He was proud of his uniform. He was proud when he put it on, that he would wear it with virtue, wear it as a Christian," Pastor Jerry Musick said.
hundreds of guests signed blue and black police flags to honor his memory.
Lisa Prudenti with the Sullivan County Police Department in Long Island, New York traveled more than 500 miles to pay her respects to Sgt. Hinkle.
"When we lose a member, we're all family, whether it's Johnson City, Tennessee, or it's Long Island, New York," Prudenti said.
After the service, Sergeant Hinkle's casket left the gym. His family in law enforcement saluted.
His burial was at Oak Hill Cemetery where there was a twenty-one gun solute and law enforcement helicopter flew overhead, honoring his service
