Hug-A-Thon helps raise money for Miracle Field Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) - A very unique style of fundraiser happened in Kingsport, and turned out to be very popular.

During the lunch hour at Barberitos in Kingsport, patrons were able to donate $5 and receive a hug from a very special guest, with all proceeds going toward the building of Kingsport's Miracle Field.

Entrepreneur, motivator and public speaker Tim Harris was on hand to give out the hugs.

"We're so excited to have Tim here in Kingsport, we're trying raise funds to get our miracle field built. Hopefully coming in the spring of 2019, so we just bring special awareness with Tim here," Vanessa Bennett with the Chamber's Leadership Kingsport said.

Harris has Down's Syndrome and used to own a restaurant in Arizona known as "the world's friendliest restaurant". He travels around the country doing hug-a-thons like this to raise awareness.

"I am famous for my hugs. I've hugged over 75,000 people," Harris said, "I'm out here today to do a big Hug-A-Thon to raise money for the miracle field. I have many Hug-A-Thons, and this one is the awesome one."