HSCO: Man faces charges after leading police on high speed chase

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Brandon McBrayer (Photo Courtesy: Hawkins County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office say a man faces several charges after leading police on a motorcycle chase from Friday.

Deputies have charged Brandon Leroy McBrayer, 37, with going 92 in a 20-mph zone, felony evading by a motor vehicle, evading arrest by foot, possession of stolen property, misuse of registration and simple possession of meth.

According to a police report, an officer watched two motorcycles traveling east on Main Street in Rogersville at a high rate of speed. The deputy reportedly activated his emergency lights to give chase. One motorcycle went off Colonial Drive while McBrayer continued on Main Street.

Investigators say McBrayer later stopped at a railroad crossing on Honeycutt Road and started to run down the railroad tracks away from police.

McBrayer was arrested a short time later by police.

Following an investigation, deputies learned the motorcycle was stolen out of vehicle Hawkins County and did not have a proper license plate. Officers also discovered a small plastic bag containing a “white crystalline substance” believed to be meth, weighing two grams.