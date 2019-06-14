Local

Holston Army Ammunition Plant to conduct more explosive testing Friday

Posted: Jun 13, 2019 05:22 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 11:46 PM EDT

Holston Army Ammunition Plant to conduct more explosive testing Friday

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) - Holston Army Ammunition Plant says it will be conducting more explosives testing on Friday. 

According to the plant, the testing will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weather permitting. 

On Thursday, HAAP announced it had been conducting small explosives testing throughout the day and that detonations may be heard by those near the plant. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

