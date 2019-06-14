Holston Army Ammunition Plant to conduct more explosive testing Friday Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: WJHL) [ + - ] Video

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) - Holston Army Ammunition Plant says it will be conducting more explosives testing on Friday.

According to the plant, the testing will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weather permitting.

On Thursday, HAAP announced it had been conducting small explosives testing throughout the day and that detonations may be heard by those near the plant.

Holston Army Ammunition Plant will be conducting explosive testing on Friday, June 14th from 9 am - 4 pm, weather permitting. Posted by Holston Army Ammunition Plant on Thursday, June 13, 2019