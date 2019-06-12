Local

Holston Army Ammunition Plant conducts small explosives test Wednesday

By:

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 01:06 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 01:06 PM EDT

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) -- Holston Army Ammunitions Plant posted on Facebook Wednesday afternoon that BAE Systems has been conducting a planned test of small explosives.

According to the post, the test will conclude around 4 p.m.

Local communities may hear small-scale detonations during testing.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Headlines

Latest Videos