Head-on crash in Johnson City sends three to hospital

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) - Police say three people were taken to a hospital after a head-on crash Monday night.

It happened on Buffalo Street near Holly Street in Johnson City.

According to Johnson City police, an SUV crossed the middle of the road and struck a four-door car going the other way.

JCPD says three people in the car were taken to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries while the driver of the SUV was not injured.

Buffalo Street was closed for a while as crews worked the scene.

Police say charges are pending.