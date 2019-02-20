Hawkins County man stops to help stranded motorist when he says 'somebody hit me from behind' Video

HAWKINS COUNTY, TN (WJHL)- Michael Morelock remembered Sunday morning as a rainy one, as he drove down Beech Creek Road in Hawkins County.

It was in the middle of that rainstorm when Morelock spotted a young woman on the side of the road and said, "...I saw her on the left, waving her hand at me...so I pulled over...she thought her battery was dead and asked if I could jump her off, and I turned around and went back to the car, and somebody hit me from behind in the head with something."

Morelock told News Channel 11 from there, he felt like he was fighting for his life.

"I got up somehow, turned around and faced them, and I think I took one or two of them down...I think it was in my mind you know that I've got to fight these people off because they are going to kill me," Morelock said.

According to a police report filed with the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office, Morelock told authorities three to four men came out of the nearby woods.

Morelock said the suspects only took an estimated $30-$40 from his wallet.

"...and I heard I believe it was the girl say, "come on we've got to go, somebody is coming," Morelock said.

It was at that point when Morelock said he got back in his car, and drove to a nearby church for help, and it was when he said God took control.

"Carrie Underwood has that song 'Jesus take the wheel' he must have literally took the wheel with me because somehow I managed to get from there, up to Mount Carmel Freewill Baptist Church," Morelock said.

A man named Michael Nunley was standing outside of that church Sunday morning.

Nunley was able to call 911 and stay with Morelock until the medics arrived.

Morelock said he's grateful to be alive, and will be more cautious the next time somebody is asking for help on the side of the road.

"I tried to run through my head what I could have done different, probably next time if I am really concerned about the person I may just roll down the window and say hey, I will call for help for you," Morelock said.

Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said as of Wednesday no suspects have been identified and that this is still an ongoing investigation.