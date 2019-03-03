Hawkins Co. Sheriff's Office warns people of IRS phone scam

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) - Officials with the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office are asking people to be cautious of IRS scams.

According to Sheriff Ronnie Lawson, scammers are telling citizens that owe a large amount of money in back pay to the IRS. Lawson adds that scammers are telling people that if they don't comply, the deputies from the sheriff's office will arrest them in minutes.

"Do not fall for this scam," Lawson said. " The IRS will never call you and threaten you with being arrested by a local law enforcement agency if you do not immediately send them money. Always be vigilant. Scammers are constantly thinking of new ways to con money out of unsuspecting victims and never forget the old saying 'if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.'"

According to the sheriff's office, the scam is also encouraging people to go to their bank, get cash and then go to a retail store an obtain a pre-paid money card and then provide them the card information.

Lawson is encouraging people to call the cops or file a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission at (202)326-2222 or www.ftccomplaintassistant.gov.

My recommendation to the public is if you receive a telephone call from an out of state number or a number you don't recognize, simply don't answer it," Lawson said.