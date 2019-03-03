Hawkins Co. Sheriff's Office warns people of IRS phone scam
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) - Officials with the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office are asking people to be cautious of IRS scams.
According to Sheriff Ronnie Lawson, scammers are telling citizens that owe a large amount of money in back pay to the IRS. Lawson adds that scammers are telling people that if they don't comply, the deputies from the sheriff's office will arrest them in minutes.
"Do not fall for this scam," Lawson said. " The IRS will never call you and threaten you with being arrested by a local law enforcement agency if you do not immediately send them money. Always be vigilant. Scammers are constantly thinking of new ways to con money out of unsuspecting victims and never forget the old saying 'if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.'"
According to the sheriff's office, the scam is also encouraging people to go to their bank, get cash and then go to a retail store an obtain a pre-paid money card and then provide them the card information.
Lawson is encouraging people to call the cops or file a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission at (202)326-2222 or www.ftccomplaintassistant.gov.
My recommendation to the public is if you receive a telephone call from an out of state number or a number you don't recognize, simply don't answer it," Lawson said.
More Stories
-
- LATEST: At least 23 people dead, several injured following tornado
- Body discovered in wooded area identified as Tazewell County, VA missing man
- Local United Methodist churches meeting Sunday to discuss recent same-same marriage/LGBTQ vote
- Washington Co. leaders to meet with Gov. Lee this week on possible TCAT campus
- ETSU to face Chattanooga in SoCon quarterfinal on Saturday
- Sullivan Central hosts celebration of life for Sgt. Steve Hinkle
- Airport, fire station in Eufaula, Alabama hit hard with tornado damage, mayor says
- Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run near Asheville, troopers searching for vehicle
- Erwin Outdoor Supply opens to the public Sunday
Don't Miss
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Trending Stories
Local Headlines
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Man charged with identity theft after having packages delivered to random addresses in Johnson City New
Johnson City Police have charged a man with identity theft after an investigation revealed he was sending packages to random addresses in Johnson City.Read More »
-
Storm Team 11: Winter Cold is Back
Winter cold weather is here to stay for the next several days.Read More »
-
Storm Team 11 Weather: Areas of light snow through Monday morning, Otherwise getting colder
There will be areas of light snow through Monday morning. Otherwise, the main story will be that it's getting colder.Read More »
-
Lady Vols Roll Past Ole Miss, 81-56
OXFORD, Miss. -- The Lady Vols closed out the regular season with a commanding victory over Ole Miss, winning 81-56 on 51.8-percent shooting on Sunday at the Pavilion at Ole Miss. Tennessee (18-11, 7-9 SEC) was led in scoring by Meme Jackson, who hit five threes in route to 20 points while tying her season high of six assists. Rennia Davis and Cheridene Green also were in double figures for UT with 13 and 11, respectively. Evina Westbrook narrowly missed a double-double, tallying nine...Read More »
-
Body discovered in wooded area identified as Tazewell County, VA missing man
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (WJHL)- Sunday evening officials with the Tazewell County, Virginia Sheriff's Office confirmed the identity of a man found in a wooded area at Stoney Ridge.Read More »
-
Storm Team 11 Weather: Rain turning to light wintry mix and snow through Monday morning
Rain will turn to a light wintry mix and snow through Monday morning.Read More »