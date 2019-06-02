Local

Hawkins Co. officials, THP searching for driver of wrecked car

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) - Hawkins County officials are asking for your help to identify the driver of a car involved in a wreck on Sunday. 

According to the Hawkins County Rescue Squad, the driver is a man described as tall and skinny with short hair.

He was reportedly last seen walking north toward Highway 11-W just past Mount Zion Road on Melinda Ferry Road. 

Anyone who knows the driver of this vehicle please contact THP at *THP on your phone or Hawkins County 911 at (423) 272-7121.

 

 

