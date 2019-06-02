Hawkins Co. officials, THP searching for driver of wrecked car

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) - Hawkins County officials are asking for your help to identify the driver of a car involved in a wreck on Sunday.

According to the Hawkins County Rescue Squad, the driver is a man described as tall and skinny with short hair.

He was reportedly last seen walking north toward Highway 11-W just past Mount Zion Road on Melinda Ferry Road.

Anyone who knows the driver of this vehicle please contact THP at *THP on your phone or Hawkins County 911 at (423) 272-7121.