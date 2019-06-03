Hawkins Co. man issued animal cruelty citation for malnourished, dead horses Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) -- A Hawkins County deputy discovered three malnourished horses and one dead horse after receiving a reference to check on their welfare.

The owner of the horses, Ershell Goble, stated to the authorities that he fed the horses three times a day.

Goble also said that the deceased horse had been down for a couple of weeks, but he had not had time to bury it.

Goble was issued a citation for four counts of Animal Cruelty.

The horses were turned over to Hooves and Feathers out of Knoxville.