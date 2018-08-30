Hardee's now selling Froot Loop mini donuts

(WCMH) - Hold on to your toucan and follow your nose, because your childhood breakfast just got an upgrade.

Restaurant chain Hardee’s has teamed up with Froot Loops to create Froot Loops Mini Donuts.

The bite-sized morsels come in the iconic “frooty” colors of red, purple, yellow, blue and green and taste just like the beloved breakfast cereal’s trademark fruit-blend flavor (sorry to burst your bubble if you still thought each color of loop has its own flavor).

We think Toucan Sam would approve.

Hardee’s will begin selling the doughnuts nationwide on Wednesday, Aug. 29.

Tap or click here to find your nearest Hardee’s location.